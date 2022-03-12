Diamond Hands: The Legend of WallStreetBets Teaser

It was a perfect storm with a 100% chance of chaos: a global pandemic, a population pumped with record stimulus, an app aspiring to democratize trading, everyday investors stuck at home, and a retail corporation assumed to be doomed. Go beyond the headlines of the GameStop short squeeze, and meet the real-life players who took on some of the most powerful financial institutions in America. MSNBC Films, NBC News Studios and ZCDC present "Diamond Hands: The Legend of WallStreetBets," Sunday, April 10th at 10pm ET on MSNBC and streaming next day on Peacock.March 12, 2022