Diamond Hands: The Legend of WallStreetBets Teaser
00:30
Share this -
copied
It was a perfect storm with a 100% chance of chaos: a global pandemic, a population pumped with record stimulus, an app aspiring to democratize trading, everyday investors stuck at home, and a retail corporation assumed to be doomed. Go beyond the headlines of the GameStop short squeeze, and meet the real-life players who took on some of the most powerful financial institutions in America. MSNBC Films, NBC News Studios and ZCDC present "Diamond Hands: The Legend of WallStreetBets," Sunday, April 10th at 10pm ET on MSNBC and streaming next day on Peacock.March 12, 2022
UP NEXT
Inflation up 7.9 percent in February compared to last year
02:17
Rep. Cicilline: American people do not want to finance this war by buying Russian oil
07:29
Senators push bill to freeze Russian access to gold
08:34
U.S. expected to announce ban of Russian oil following ban of energy imports
03:02
U.S. to ban Russian oil imports
01:44
Chris Hayes: The cost of relying on corrupt regimes for energy