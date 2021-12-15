Derek Chauvin pleads guilty to violating George Floyd's federal civil rights

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Derek Chauvin pleads guilty to violating George Floyd's federal civil rights03:58
Derek Chauvin changed his plea to guilty in the federal case against him as he faces charges of violating George Floyd's civil rights. NBC's Ron Allen reports. Dec. 15, 2021
Derek Chauvin pleads guilty to violating George Floyd's federal civil rights03:58
