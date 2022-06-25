IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'Scared of the domino effect': Demonstrators react to Supreme Court ending Roe V. Wade

01:47

NBC's Yasmin Vossoughian speaks with demonstrators on the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe V. Wade, who say they fear the "domino effect" that the ruling may bring to other constitutional rights.June 25, 2022

