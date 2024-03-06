Democrats see opportunities for Biden to take back North Carolina in 2024

- Now Playing
Democrats see opportunities for Biden to take back North Carolina in 202408:26
- UP NEXT
Chuck Todd: Trump is ‘more reliant on outside events’ to sell his message than Biden05:04
Biden ‘24 comms chief: Trump has a ‘losing agenda’ that voters ‘have rejected time and time again’06:55
Rep. Raskin: It’s ‘disgraceful’ the GOP is being ‘reduced to a cult of authoritarian personality’07:32
'Trump is afraid': MSNBC panel reacts to reported Trump-Musk meeting10:18
Schiff’s big win sinks powerhouse progressives10:05
Trump failure to consolidate Republican vote hints at 'ceiling' for general election04:45
'That person': Democrat Jason Palmer beats Joe Biden to win American Samoa, NBC News projects02:15
Maddow, MSNBC panel instantly fact-check Trump's Super Tuesday speech08:16
How it makes sense: Race issues at root of unlikely Trump appeal for evangelicals04:07
Lawrence: The simple reason Democrats disappoint voters faster than Republicans02:30
Jeffries sends Super Tuesday warning: Trump’s 'a clear and present danger' to U.S.05:43
'Why stop?': Republican race stays more interesting with Nikki Haley in it03:15
How GOP House Speaker Mike Johnson blew it on the timing of Biden's State of the Union address01:21
Voters race to the polls for Super Tuesday.04:16
'There is no T-Rex': Biden camp hoping Democrats move on from 'toxic' fantasy candidate game02:50
North Carolina GOP nominates Holocaust-denying, gay-bashing, extreme anti-abortion radical for Governor10:47
Nicolle Wallace: Haley appeals to voters by being the 'kinder, softer, gentler' GOP candidate06:14
'Dancing on the deck of the Titanic': Haley team 'jubilant' amid dark Super Tuesday odds05:47
Biden initiatives come with built-in outreach to Trump voters, addressing gap in electorate03:11
- Now Playing
Democrats see opportunities for Biden to take back North Carolina in 202408:26
- UP NEXT
Chuck Todd: Trump is ‘more reliant on outside events’ to sell his message than Biden05:04
Biden ‘24 comms chief: Trump has a ‘losing agenda’ that voters ‘have rejected time and time again’06:55
Rep. Raskin: It’s ‘disgraceful’ the GOP is being ‘reduced to a cult of authoritarian personality’07:32
'Trump is afraid': MSNBC panel reacts to reported Trump-Musk meeting10:18
Schiff’s big win sinks powerhouse progressives10:05
Play All