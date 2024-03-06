IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Democrats see opportunities for Biden to take back North Carolina in 2024
March 6, 202408:26
msnbc

Democrats see opportunities for Biden to take back North Carolina in 2024

08:26

Anderson Clayton, chair of the North Carolina Democratic Party, talks with Rachel Maddow about the bizarre extremism of Mark Robinson, the Republican gubernatorial candidate, and how the Biden campaign can connect with North Carolina voters on the issues that matter to them.March 6, 2024

