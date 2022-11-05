IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • How redistricting could affect the fight for House control

    04:25
  • Now Playing

    Democrats’ best chances to flip Senate seats? Watch these states

    02:44
  • UP NEXT

    Michael Moore on Oprah endorsing Fetterman, shocking statements by Dr. Oz on healthcare

    09:45

  • Midterms candidates Chris Jones in Arkansas, Charles Booker in Kentucky have impressive ground game

    07:44

  • John Legend: DeSantis is a ‘cruel and small individual’

    06:48

  • Chris Hayes: If Republicans win, Trump will be the ‘shadow Speaker of the House’

    08:58

  • Cyrus Beschloss: Expect 'record-busting' youth vote, but 'too few' to be comfortable as a democracy

    06:26

  • As Obama says democracy on ballot, new calls to “vote with your wallet” | Pharrell-Melber interview

    06:01

  • Go blue? Michael Moore's key to beat MAGA Republicans

    05:20

  • DSCC Chair Sen. Gary Peters seeing ‘record early voting’: ‘We’re confident that those are Democrats’

    04:08

  • 'A moment that was lost': Why GOP leaders should have united against Pelosi attack

    06:06

  • Americans are flocking to vote early

    04:30

  • Republicans hoping to win the Latino vote in South Texas

    03:46

  • Wes Moore: I refuse to be lectured by an extremist election denier on patriotism

    04:57

  • Val Demings: My faith is in the people of Florida; I'm excited about this race

    06:00

  • Ron Johnson hopes he can accept election results, can't predict what Dems have planned

    08:03

  • Tim Ryan: I will accept the results if I lose, but that isn't going to happen

    09:40

  • Joe: GOP response to Pelosi attack shows the party's lack of humanity

    04:15

  • Joe: Either side could win big right now, and we don't know who will go out and vote

    05:45

msnbc

Democrats’ best chances to flip Senate seats? Watch these states

02:44

With midterm elections just days away, MSNBC’s Steve Kornacki speaks to David Plouffe, the former campaign manager President Barack Obama, and Rich Lowry, the editor-in-chief of the National Review, about where Democrats are most likely to flip a Republican-controlled Senate seat and which states are cause for concern.Nov. 5, 2022

  • How redistricting could affect the fight for House control

    04:25
  • Now Playing

    Democrats’ best chances to flip Senate seats? Watch these states

    02:44
  • UP NEXT

    Michael Moore on Oprah endorsing Fetterman, shocking statements by Dr. Oz on healthcare

    09:45

  • Midterms candidates Chris Jones in Arkansas, Charles Booker in Kentucky have impressive ground game

    07:44

  • John Legend: DeSantis is a ‘cruel and small individual’

    06:48

  • Chris Hayes: If Republicans win, Trump will be the ‘shadow Speaker of the House’

    08:58

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All