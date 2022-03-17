Democratic Rep. Susan Wild on Ukraine: 'A no-fly zone is not feasible'

Rep. Susan Wild, D-Pa., member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, joined MSNBC's Chris Jansing to discuss the situation on the ground in Ukraine and the new military aid package from the U.S. Wild noted that this is a “rare moment of bipartisan unity in Congress” and said the U.S. should provide “every type of weaponry and plane that President Zelenskyy has asked for that is within our means.”March 17, 2022