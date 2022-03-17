IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Aid workers detail situation on the ground in Poland and Moldova

  • Blinken condemns Russian attacks: 'Intentionally targeting civilians is a war crime'

    Democratic Rep. Susan Wild on Ukraine: 'A no-fly zone is not feasible'

    Ashley Parker: Biden calling Putin a war criminal was ‘clearly not planned,’ came from ‘emotions of that day’

  • EU Ambassador: If Putin succeeds, ‘all the bullies around the world … will try to do the same’

  • Mikhail Zygar: ‘Russian propaganda’ can spin any situation in Ukraine as Putin’s ‘victory’

  • State Dept. Spokesman: ‘We are seeing increasing evidence’ of Russia committing ‘potential war crimes’

  • Mobile cremation machine reports in Ukraine are ‘credible’ as Russian forces face losses

  • Musicians in western Ukraine offer hope in song

  • Why Ukraine hasn't been admitted to NATO

  • Putin is the 'architect' of liberal international order's revitalization, says writer

  • Rep. Escobar: 'We absolutely should welcome' Ukrainian refugees

  • New weapons from U.S. to Ukraine will help 'even the score,' says House member

  • 'Every weapon we give Ukraine is defensive,' says senator

  • Joe: 'Ridiculous' that Medvedev must denounce Putin to play in Wimbledon

  • Rising Russian troop deaths take toll on morale

  • Zelenskyy asks Germany: Where is your leadership?

  • Russia attacks Ukrainian theater serving as a shelter

  • Ukraine emphasizes higher stakes for the world in appeal for aid in fighting Russia's war

  • Where to from here? How should the U.S. approach policy as Putin grows more belligerent?

Democratic Rep. Susan Wild on Ukraine: 'A no-fly zone is not feasible'

Rep. Susan Wild, D-Pa., member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, joined MSNBC's Chris Jansing to discuss the situation on the ground in Ukraine and the new military aid package from the U.S. Wild noted that this is a “rare moment of bipartisan unity in Congress” and said the U.S. should provide “every type of weaponry and plane that President Zelenskyy has asked for that is within our means.”March 17, 2022

