msnbc

We 'will not tolerate' attacks on U.S. troops, Secy. Austin says

02:17

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin addressed the deaths of three U.S. troops killed by militias backed by Iran in Jordan. “They risked their lives and lost their lives to keep their fellow Americans safe from global terrorism,” Austin said.Feb. 1, 2024

