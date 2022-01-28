Defense Secy. Austin on Ukraine-Russia tensions: 'Conflict is not inevitable'
Defense Secy. Lloyd Austin spoke at the Pentagon to give an update on the U.S. response and preparations for rising tensions between Ukraine and Russia. The secretary encouraged Russia to engage in "dialogue and diplomacy" and assured that "conflict is not inevitable."Jan. 28, 2022
Defense Secy. Austin on Ukraine-Russia tensions: 'Conflict is not inevitable'
