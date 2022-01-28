IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Defense Secy. Austin on Ukraine-Russia tensions: 'Conflict is not inevitable'

    03:45
  • UP NEXT

    Pentagon: We're watching situation in Ukraine closely

    07:27

  • Stalwart Irish fishermen uncowed by Russian threats and diplomatic games

    06:00

  • Psaki defends filibuster strategy

    11:43

  • SCOTUS replacement race

    04:10

  • GOP divide on Russia weakens U.S. standing in the world

    05:24

  • Justice Breyer to retire from Supreme Court

    08:28

  • State Dept. Spokesperson: It's Putin's choice whether he wants to follow path of diplomacy

    06:49

  • Former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine: Biden sanction comments are 'a deterrent' to Putin

    04:46

  • Sen. Menendez: 'Mother-of-all-sanctions bill' is one to deter Russia

    08:44

  • Irish fishermen plan to disrupt Russian naval war games: 'Our presence is our protest'

    11:47

  • Jan. 6th hero officer breaks silence

    05:03

  • ‘Thank you for your support’: Ukrainian minister greets planeload of U.S. military aid

    01:33

  • Fmr. Def. Secy. Cohen: Russia is trying to ‘drive the United States out of Europe’

    08:37

  • Rep. Quigley: Standing with Ukraine is ‘the right thing to do’

    04:38

  • Biden assures response to Russia is 'not provocative'

    03:08

  • 8,500 U.S. troops now on high alert amid Ukraine crisis

    11:33

  • Garry Kasparov on Russia-Ukraine tensions: 'Putin will do whatever he can get away with'

    03:26

  • Special grand jury approved in Trump election probe

    05:55

  • Sen. Murphy on where America stands in growing Russia-Ukraine tension

    07:38

msnbc

Defense Secy. Austin on Ukraine-Russia tensions: 'Conflict is not inevitable'

03:45

Defense Secy. Lloyd Austin spoke at the Pentagon to give an update on the U.S. response and preparations for rising tensions between Ukraine and Russia. The secretary encouraged Russia to engage in "dialogue and diplomacy" and assured that "conflict is not inevitable."Jan. 28, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Defense Secy. Austin on Ukraine-Russia tensions: 'Conflict is not inevitable'

    03:45
  • UP NEXT

    Pentagon: We're watching situation in Ukraine closely

    07:27

  • Stalwart Irish fishermen uncowed by Russian threats and diplomatic games

    06:00

  • Psaki defends filibuster strategy

    11:43

  • SCOTUS replacement race

    04:10

  • GOP divide on Russia weakens U.S. standing in the world

    05:24

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All