IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Defense Secy. Austin: Downed drone result of ‘risky and unsafe actions’ by Russians

    03:10
  • UP NEXT

    Steve Rattner: Inflation fight is far from over

    04:28

  • How the myth of pulling yourself up by the bootstraps causes harm

    08:48

  • Women only hold 37 percent of senior leadership roles in the U.S., study finds

    06:03

  • Texas judge’s decision could pause abortion pill access amid FDA lawsuit

    01:54

  • Biden unveils landmark submarine deal with Australia and Britain

    07:57

  • U.S. downs drone into Black Sea after incident with Russian fighter jet

    02:02

  • Susan Rice: Biden will sign a 'landmark' executive order on gun safety

    08:56

  • Meta to lay off 10,000 employees in second round of cuts

    01:26

  • Stephanie Ruhle: I blame Silicon Valley Bank and the executives paid millions

    06:47

  • Sen. Kaine on DeSantis' Ukraine remarks: 'Very, very troubling'

    06:52

  • Brand Up, Brand Down: March Madness, Ja Morant, vinyl records

    05:45

  • Sen. Cassidy: Social Security is the Silicon Valley Bank of retirement systems

    09:29

  • Andrew Ross Sorkin: Silicon Valley Bank employees took bonuses Friday

    01:16

  • Ed Luce: China is right about U.S. containment

    04:33

  • Silicon Valley Bank depositors will have access to ‘all of their money’, regulators say

    02:02

  • Atmospheric river will bring California more rain later in week

    02:07

  • Multiple smuggling boats crash near California coast leave 8 dead

    02:26

  • State Department calls Iranian minister’s claim of a prisoner swap a 'cruel lie'

    01:38

  • Walter Isaacson: Biden is trying to recapture average-guy populism for the Democrats

    07:27

msnbc

Defense Secy. Austin: Downed drone result of ‘risky and unsafe actions’ by Russians

03:10

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin held a press conference on the downed drone that crashed into the Black Sea, stating that it was “a pattern of aggressive, risky and unsafe actions by Russian pilots,” and that the U.S. will continue to fly and operate “wherever international law allows.”March 15, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Defense Secy. Austin: Downed drone result of ‘risky and unsafe actions’ by Russians

    03:10
  • UP NEXT

    Steve Rattner: Inflation fight is far from over

    04:28

  • How the myth of pulling yourself up by the bootstraps causes harm

    08:48

  • Women only hold 37 percent of senior leadership roles in the U.S., study finds

    06:03

  • Texas judge’s decision could pause abortion pill access amid FDA lawsuit

    01:54

  • Biden unveils landmark submarine deal with Australia and Britain

    07:57

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All