WATCH LIVE: Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin holds a press briefing at the Pentagon

‘I did not handle this right’: Austin apologizes for handling of hospitalization

02:25

In his first briefing since his health scare, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin apologized for the secrecy surrounding his hospitalization for prostate cancer treatment and pledged to be more transparent in the future.Feb. 1, 2024

