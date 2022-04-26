- Now Playing
Defense Sec. Austin: U.S. vows to ‘strengthen Ukraine’s military for the long haul’02:16
Russia strikes Ukraine's rails hours after U.S. visit07:38
Polish mayor says city is at capacity, asks for resources from White House07:24
The Last Thing: The best of humanity05:16
Is Diplomacy With Russia Still Possible?12:32
Roger Cohen: '13 million votes’ for Le Pen ‘reflected a lot of anger.’ Macron ‘will have to adjust his policies accordingly.’07:07
Hollywood Director Doug Liman is putting ‘a human face' on the war in Ukraine after filming on the ‘front lines’04:58
Amb. William Taylor: Bridget Brink’s nomination to be U.S. ambassador to Ukraine is ‘great news.' ‘She knows Ukraine.’07:26
United States announces aid, diplomatic push during Kyiv trip10:58
An argument for letting Ukraine into NATO05:46
Russian forces step up attacks on Mariupol steel plant08:56
The highest-level American visit to Ukraine since Russia invaded Ukraine01:49
Zelenskyy adviser: U.S. secretaries Blinken and Austin met with Ukraine president in Kyiv02:19
Odesa residents ‘scared’ after missile strike hits civilian building03:06
Velshi: Banning Russian oil & gas won’t solve the climate crisis until there’s an alternative to fossil fuels04:29
“I was there reporting, but I was also a human being,” says ‘Black Diplomats’ host on covering Ukraine05:44
Author and Putin critic Bill Browder: "This is no different than the Stalin purges”02:52
Zelenskyy says he will meet with Blinken and Defense Secretary Austin in Kyiv03:02
Anand Giridharadas: Workers are “waking up” in support of Unions after years of being “ground down”04:54
Ukrainian MP: Russia invading Ukraine because there are Russian speakers is like France invading Canada05:46
