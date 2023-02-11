IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Death toll from Turkey and Syria earthquakes tops 25,000

    03:21
  • UP NEXT

    UK announces new wave of sanctions on one of Russia's top ransomware groups

    07:06

  • Ukraine needs more weapons, says NATO secretary general

    11:58

  • Americares readies shipments of supplies for earthquake survivors

    03:57

  • How Poland is leading efforts to help Ukraine

    07:55

  • Earthquake death toll rises past 11,000

    02:25

  • Over 7,000 deaths reported from Turkey and Syria earthquakes

    03:04

  • Death toll soars past 5,000 in Turkey and Syria after powerful quake

    03:31

  • Salman Rushdie gives exclusive interview to the New Yorker

    08:30

  • UN official: Turkey, Syria earthquakes 'struck those who are most vulnerable'

    03:04

  • Biden says U.S. will assist Turkey in earthquake recovery effort

    02:39

  • More than 1,800 dead as two massive earthquakes hit Turkey, Syria

    02:39

  • Republicans point guns in the sky on social media in response to balloon

    06:03

  • Massive earthquakes strike Turkey and Syria

    02:32

  • 'Official outrage' in China over downed balloon

    03:22

  • Joe: China spy balloon is serious but some GOP comments have been asinine

    07:48

  • Earthquake kills more than 1,300 in Turkey and Syria

    00:47

  • Chinese spy balloon ‘two to three school buses in size,’ unsafe to shoot down officials say

    06:20

  • 'A bit of a throwback to Cold War vintage technology' technical expert on Chinese balloon

    05:37

  • How Russia is importing western products despite sanctions

    06:14

msnbc

Death toll from Turkey and Syria earthquakes tops 25,000

03:21

The death toll from the two earthquakes in Turkey and Syria has reportedly risen to over 25,000. NBC News' Matt Bradley describes the ongoing rescue and medical effort to help survivors stuck under the ruins of collapsed buildings. Feb. 11, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Death toll from Turkey and Syria earthquakes tops 25,000

    03:21
  • UP NEXT

    UK announces new wave of sanctions on one of Russia's top ransomware groups

    07:06

  • Ukraine needs more weapons, says NATO secretary general

    11:58

  • Americares readies shipments of supplies for earthquake survivors

    03:57

  • How Poland is leading efforts to help Ukraine

    07:55

  • Earthquake death toll rises past 11,000

    02:25

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All