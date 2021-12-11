Deadly overnight tornadoes leave devastating damage, dozens feared dead in Kentucky
05:28
Share this -
copied
At least 50 people are feared dead after an outbreak of tornadoes that tore through Kentucky and surrounding states overnight. Kentucky Gov. Andy Bashear announced the death toll from the event will exceed 50 Kentuckians and "probably end up closer to 70 or 100 lost lives."Dec. 11, 2021
Kentucky declares state of emergency after major tornadoes
06:00
'We are trapped': Kentucky candle factory employee calls for help after deadly tornado strike
01:35
Deadly overnight tornadoes leave devastating damage, dozens feared dead in Kentucky
05:28
New York City at risk of severe thunderstorm, rain
00:42
Much of Northeast under state of emergency as torrential rain, flooding plague area
02:55
MSNBC’s Bill Karins praises Biden administration plans for battling climate crisis as 'aggressive, needed'