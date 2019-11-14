Day 1 of Hearings: Credible Witnesses Directly Implicate Trump on Ukraine

Day 1 of Hearings: Credible Witnesses Directly Implicate Trump on Ukraine05:19
Ambassador Bill Taylor and Deputy Assistant Secretary of State George Kent testified before Congress during the first public hearings in the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump. Taylor testified that it was "crazy" to withhold aid from Ukraine. Kent spoke about the activities of Rudy Giuliani and his associates Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman in Ukraine, saying it helped result in the ousting of U.S. Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch.