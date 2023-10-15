IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

David Rohde: 'Extremely concerned' about escalation on Israel-Lebanon border

01:14

NBC News Senior Executive Editor on National Security David Rohde joins Jen Psaki to discuss NBC's reporting on "top secret" Hamas documents that show their plans to target children and schools. He also shares his concern about regional escalation to the north, along the Israel-Lebanon border where Hezbollah is entrenched.Oct. 15, 2023

