Dave Wasserman: ‘Last night was the wildest election night that I've ever observed’

Cook Political Report Senior House Editor David Wasserman joins Andrea Mitchell and Katy Tur with his reaction to the initial vote counts of 2022 Election Night. “Last night was the wildest election night that I’ve ever observed,” says Wasserman. “Democrats really swept the competitive terrain in Michigan and Ohio and New Hampshire and Pennsylvania. And even though Tim Ryan lost the Senate race in Ohio, he helped Democrats win three key House races that are making this margin in that chamber very close.”Nov. 9, 2022