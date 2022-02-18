'You took his future': Daunte Wright's mother speaks at sentencing for Kim Potter
07:04
Share this -
copied
Daunte Wright's mother, Katie Ann Wright, spoke at the sentencing for former officer Kim Potter, who was convicted of manslaughter after fatally shooting him during a traffic stop. She grew emotional as she remembered her son's life and memories.Feb. 18, 2022
Now Playing
'You took his future': Daunte Wright's mother speaks at sentencing for Kim Potter
07:04
UP NEXT
Trump's legal and money woes snowball as his financial credibility crumbles
08:59
Trump expert Tim O’Brien: I think right now he’s very cornered
07:20
Data shows odd clusters of Florida voters switching to Republican Party
07:03
GOP senators block measures to reduce inflation while whining about inflation
03:28
Why the U.S. is ‘transparently’ laying out intel on Russia’s invasion plan