IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Court blocks Graham from having to testify in Georgia 2020 election probe

    01:33
  • UP NEXT

    Ukrainian Teen Says She Sleeps to Avoid Sound of Rockets in Her Hometown

    06:15

  • Vindman: “If Russia wins, the U.S. is in enormous peril”

    07:25

  • “Will the Russians come overnight and kill me?”

    06:04

  • Debunking ‘Democracy vs. Republic’: The legal theory firing up GOP state legislators

    05:47

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: Salman Rushdie’s “The Satanic Verses”

    07:02

  • Velshi: Your power, as a citizen, scares the far-right. Your vote threatens them.

    05:06

  • S.C. State Rep.: ‘If you’re raped as an adult, good luck’

    04:57

  • Ali Velshi on extremist takeover of Republican Party

    07:45

  • Charles Blow: 'Republicans are America's problem'

    05:42

  • McConnell casts doubt on Republicans gaining Senate control

    03:08

  • Judge orders DOJ to submit redactions before unsealing portions of Mar-a-Lago affidavit

    01:09

  • Republican leaders escalate rhetoric against new IRS positions

    04:54

  • Ex-Trump Org. CFO Allen Weisselberg pleads guilty in New York tax probe

    03:27

  • Michigan as a national bellwether

    05:27

  • ‘This is the Insane in the Membrane Caucus of the Republican Party’: GOP in wake of Cheney’s defeat

    10:59

  • Fetterman brings in the lettuce after Dr. Oz ‘crudité’ flop

    04:25

  • Cheney 'thinking about' run for president after primary loss to Trump-backed challenger

    02:43

  • Political end for Liz Cheney could be the beginning of a nightmare for Trump's GOP

    08:22

  • 'The Republicans have become a cult': Rep. Kinzinger on escaping and saving the GOP

    09:33

msnbc

Court blocks Graham from having to testify in Georgia 2020 election probe

01:33

A court ruled to temporarily block Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina from having to testify in front of a special grand jury in Georgia investigating attempts by former President Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 election in that state. NBC News' Ryan Reilly breaks down Graham's argument against having to testify and how long he could avoid it.Aug. 21, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Court blocks Graham from having to testify in Georgia 2020 election probe

    01:33
  • UP NEXT

    Ukrainian Teen Says She Sleeps to Avoid Sound of Rockets in Her Hometown

    06:15

  • Vindman: “If Russia wins, the U.S. is in enormous peril”

    07:25

  • “Will the Russians come overnight and kill me?”

    06:04

  • Debunking ‘Democracy vs. Republic’: The legal theory firing up GOP state legislators

    05:47

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: Salman Rushdie’s “The Satanic Verses”

    07:02

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All