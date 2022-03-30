Connecticut judge holds Alex Jones in contempt after failure to show for depositions
A Connecticut judge held Alex Jones in contempt after he failed to appear for two depositions involving a lawsuit with the families of the Sandy Hook shooting victims. The lawsuit was filed after Jones repeatedly said on his show, Infowars, that the massacre was a hoax. NBC's Kate Snow reports. March 30, 2022
