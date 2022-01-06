IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Congresswoman Dean: Are election deniers working to ‘retain or to gain further power?’

    03:46
  • UP NEXT

    'All roads to what went wrong that day lead to Donald Trump's ill behavior': Douglas Brinkley

    07:01

  • ‘Our government failed to appreciate the threat level’:Jeh Johnson on Capitol riot

    05:22

  • In fiery speech, Biden places Jan. 6 blame squarely on Trump's 'web of lies'

    05:47

  • One year after Jan. 6, FBI still seeking out suspect who planted pipe bombs at DNC, RNC

    04:51

  • In forceful, historic speech, Biden reminds that too much is at stake for silence

    04:28

  • Biden: Trump ‘created and spread a web of lies’ that led to Jan. 6 Capitol riot

    04:34

  • Joe: We should look past the mobs to the architects of Jan. 6

    07:07

  • Jan. 6th one year later

    04:59

  • 'I'm very worried': What really happened on the eve of the insurrection

    07:12

  • Joy Reid to Merrick Garland: Nothing ideological about today's threats to our democracy? Really?

    09:53

  • Joy Reid: On eve of Capitol insurrection the Big Lie continues to threaten our democracy

    09:52

  • Hayes: America was one Mike Pence away from 'full-blown' constitutional crisis

    10:51

  • Capitol Police Officer Dunn: There hasn’t been an end to Jan. 6

    09:07

  • Rep. Jamie Raskin: ‘This is a country that’s wounded’

    10:42

  • 1/6 committee zeroes in on Fox News host

    06:12

  • Democrats warn of threat to Democracy

    05:33

  • Trump facing new pressure days ahead of 1/6 anniversary

    05:12

  • Rep. Madeleine Dean hopes Trump’s base “is shrinking and…continues to shrink as we do our job”

    06:54

  • Political division spills into 2022

    05:48

msnbc

Congresswoman Dean: Are election deniers working to ‘retain or to gain further power?’

03:46

Former impeachment manager, Congresswoman Madeleine Dean, D-Pa., reflects on the anniversary of the Jan. 6 riot, and President Biden’s speech at the Capitol. Dean said, "It is in our hands whether democracy will hold. It is up to every single one of us."Jan. 6, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Congresswoman Dean: Are election deniers working to ‘retain or to gain further power?’

    03:46
  • UP NEXT

    'All roads to what went wrong that day lead to Donald Trump's ill behavior': Douglas Brinkley

    07:01

  • ‘Our government failed to appreciate the threat level’:Jeh Johnson on Capitol riot

    05:22

  • In fiery speech, Biden places Jan. 6 blame squarely on Trump's 'web of lies'

    05:47

  • One year after Jan. 6, FBI still seeking out suspect who planted pipe bombs at DNC, RNC

    04:51

  • In forceful, historic speech, Biden reminds that too much is at stake for silence

    04:28

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All