Congresswoman Dean: Are election deniers working to ‘retain or to gain further power?’
03:46
Former impeachment manager, Congresswoman Madeleine Dean, D-Pa., reflects on the anniversary of the Jan. 6 riot, and President Biden’s speech at the Capitol. Dean said, "It is in our hands whether democracy will hold. It is up to every single one of us."Jan. 6, 2022
