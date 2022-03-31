Company works to find jobs for Ukrainian refugees

As the U.N. reports that more than 4 million Ukrainians have fled since the start of war, Jonas Prising, CEO of Manpower Group, joins MSNBC's Chris Jansing to discuss how his company is helping refugees find jobs across Europe and the U.S.March 31, 2022
