IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    ‘Insurrectionists do not deserve the presidency’: CO sec. of state on Trump and Supreme Court case

    05:05
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Nobody has a right to run for office’: Fmr. GOP governor says Trump is not eligible to win

    06:00

  • ‘Fact-finding on whether Trump engaged in insurrection is done’: Legal expert on Supreme Court case

    08:33

  • Will ‘loser’ Trump lose again? SCOTUS eyes two Trump coup cases

    10:28

  • Brendan Buck: Haley’s campaign ‘feels hopeless’ and like it’s ‘waiting for Donald Trump to implode’

    03:39

  • Neal Katyal: This opinion shows the legal system working at its best

    05:50

  • Speaker Emerita Pelosi: ‘Don’t bring a bill to the floor unless you know you have the votes’

    12:49

  • 'Our democracy is at stake': Lawyer who won case to kick Trump off ballot in Colorado warns

    08:00

  • Chuck Rosenberg: There was unanimity, forcefulness in appeals court ruling

    09:24

  • Border Patrol union supports bipartisan deal yet House GOP dismisses it

    03:00

  • Trump fraud judge demands answers on report of witness perjury plea

    03:44

  • 'Bench slap': Unanimous panel of judges obliterates Trump immunity case

    11:17

  • Prof. Tribe felt ‘pride’ after appeals court denied Trump immunity claim

    06:16

  • Lawrence on Trump immunity rejection: This is the country I thought I was living in

    05:27

  • Lawrence on immunity rejection: Trump fears Chutkan presiding at his trial

    08:03

  • ‘Trump’s not prepared’: Trump’s massive legal load looms post 'absolute immunity' smack down

    08:24

  • 'President Trump has become citizen Trump': Absolute immunity claim smacked down by appeals court

    10:51

  • Supreme Court knows Trump immunity case will be ‘horrible, stupid circus,’ says Lawrence

    08:25

  • Maddow: Trump claim ‘outrighted mocked’ by court in immunity rejection

    07:13

  • ‘Dead wrong’: Powerful court rejects ‘wild’ Trump claim, sets stage for coup trial

    07:18

msnbc

‘Insurrectionists do not deserve the presidency’: CO sec. of state on Trump and Supreme Court case

05:05

Colorado Sec. of State Jena Griswold filed a brief asking the Supreme Court to conclude that the state can lawfully bar Donald Trump from the Republican primary ballot. Sec. Griswold joins MSNBC to discuss.Feb. 8, 2024

  • Now Playing

    ‘Insurrectionists do not deserve the presidency’: CO sec. of state on Trump and Supreme Court case

    05:05
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Nobody has a right to run for office’: Fmr. GOP governor says Trump is not eligible to win

    06:00

  • ‘Fact-finding on whether Trump engaged in insurrection is done’: Legal expert on Supreme Court case

    08:33

  • Will ‘loser’ Trump lose again? SCOTUS eyes two Trump coup cases

    10:28

  • Brendan Buck: Haley’s campaign ‘feels hopeless’ and like it’s ‘waiting for Donald Trump to implode’

    03:39

  • Neal Katyal: This opinion shows the legal system working at its best

    05:50

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All