Gov. Polis: Colorado wildfire was 'a disaster in fast-motion'
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis spoke with other officials at a briefing on a massive wildfire that he called "a disaster in fast-motion" as it spread rapidly and burned down homes but there are no reported casualties. He said President Biden had also approved a major disaster declaration for the state.Dec. 31, 2021
