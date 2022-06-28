Cippoline said on Jan. 6: 'We're going to get charged with every crime imaginable' if Trump goes to Capitol

'The key here is detail." What to look for in Cassidy Hutchinson's testimony12:19
Hutchinson: Trump reportedly had physical altercation with Secret Service in attempt to go to Capitol on Jan. 605:07
Rosenberg: Jan. 6 hearing testimony paints Trump as 'indecent, vile and uncivil man'01:20
Hutchinson: Trump 'had thrown his lunch' after Barr said he found no widespread voter fraud02:21
Cippoline said on Jan. 6: 'We're going to get charged with every crime imaginable' if Trump goes to Capitol01:43
Hutchinson: Trump wanted Secret Service to stop screening Jan. 6 rallygoers for weapons02:54
Hutchinson: Meadows 'did not act' when warned about potential weapons on Jan. 606:48
Cassidy Hutchinson discusses concerns raised about rhetoric in Trump's Jan. 6 rally speech01:01
Cassidy Hutchinson recalls Giuliani discussing Jan. 6: 'We're going to the Capitol'01:42
Former aide to Mark Meadows set to testify at January 6 hearing05:00
Jan. 6th Committee schedules additional hearing04:55
Fmr. Trump lawyer John Eastman says the Feds seized his phone06:05
‘British filmmaker with unprecedented Trump access’ getting attention on the Hill journalist says05:43
Tracking Ron Johnson’s lies about his role in fake elector scheme08:00
Trump insider raided! Coup plotter has phone seized in ‘bad news’ for MAGA-world03:59
‘Recently obtained evidence’ prompts new Jan. 6 hearing06:51
Should the Justice Department prosecute Trump?16:02
Tale of the Tape: Mike Pence on U.S. ‘moral decay’08:39
Jan. 6 committee announces additional hearing for tomorrow01:34
'Stop the Steal' founder testifies to Jan. 6 grand jury04:02
