IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Cipollone didn’t recognize former Overstock CEO in Trump meeting: ‘Who are you?’

    00:58
  • UP NEXT

    Raskin: There were 'three rings' of attack on Jan. 6 

    02:13

  • Jan. 6 committee plays testimony from Twitter employee on extremist reactions to Trump tweets

    03:54

  • Jan. 6 committee plays testimony on combative White House meeting over election fraud claims

    09:54

  • Trump disregarded court rulings, counsel from advisors there was no evidence of fraud in 2020 election

    07:00

  • Trump disregarded court rulings, counsel from advisors there was no evidence of fraud in 2020 election

    07:00

  • Cipollone: Seizing voting machines is a 'terrible idea for the country'

    01:09

  • Cipollone believed Trump should have conceded 2020 election

    01:47

  • 'He is not an impressionable child': Cheney slams Trump during opening statement 

    01:50

  • Donell Harvin: Jan. 6 ‘wasn’t a failure of intelligence. It was a failure to heed the intelligence.’

    05:38

  • Thompson: Trump 'summoned a mob' to the Capitol on Jan. 6

    02:47

  • Frank Figliuzzi: ‘There was a month's worth of food supplies stocked around DC’ ahead of January 6

    10:19

  • Judge spurns Lindsey Graham's rejection of Georgia grand jury subpoena, orders him to testify

    02:32

  • Jan. 6 committee expected to focus on Trump's 'siren call' to violent extremist groups

    03:26

  • Cipollone corroborated 'almost everything' from Hutchinson testimony, Raskin says

    02:13

  • Tuesday Jan. 6 hearing set to highlight 'the craziest meeting in the Trump presidency'

    05:42

  • Video recordings of Proud Boys meetings likely to help prosecutors

    02:52

  • New reporting on weapons among January 6th mob amplifies severity of attack

    09:12

  • Part 2: One-on-one with Alex Holder

    05:39

  • Part 1: One-on-one with Alex Holder

    06:53

msnbc

Cipollone didn’t recognize former Overstock CEO in Trump meeting: ‘Who are you?’

00:58

Trump White House counsel Pat Cipollone described walking into a late-night meeting where a group of people were advising the president. Cipollone recalled not knowing former Overstock CEO Patrick Byrne and said he was not “happy” to see the group with Trump because they were “not providing the president with good advice.” July 12, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Cipollone didn’t recognize former Overstock CEO in Trump meeting: ‘Who are you?’

    00:58
  • UP NEXT

    Raskin: There were 'three rings' of attack on Jan. 6 

    02:13

  • Jan. 6 committee plays testimony from Twitter employee on extremist reactions to Trump tweets

    03:54

  • Jan. 6 committee plays testimony on combative White House meeting over election fraud claims

    09:54

  • Trump disregarded court rulings, counsel from advisors there was no evidence of fraud in 2020 election

    07:00

  • Trump disregarded court rulings, counsel from advisors there was no evidence of fraud in 2020 election

    07:00

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All