Chloe Grace Moretz: Why fear can be liberating copied!

In this exclusive interview, actress Chloe Grace Moretz opens up about succeeding in Hollywood, why she rejected her agent’s advice to take time off in the prime of her career, why fear can be liberating and the feminist lessons in the horror classic “Carrie.” Moretz’s discussion marks the debut of Mavericks with Ari Melber, a new series of in-depth conversations with artists, musicians and cultural icons.

