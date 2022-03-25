Chicago resident who fled Kyiv details fight to bring family to U.S.
04:24
Share this -
copied
Olga Tsoi, who left Ukraine when Russia invaded, joins MSNBC's Chris Jansing as she works to bring the rest of her family to safety and eventually to the U.S. Tsoi says she is “really hopeful” after the Biden administration announced its plan to welcome 100,000 Ukrainian refugees to the U.S.March 25, 2022
Fmr. Press Secy. to Ukraine: Russian invasion 'is a horrible experience for all Ukrainians'
06:29
David Miliband: On top of the refugees who fled Ukraine, ‘6.5 million Ukrainians on the run inside their own country’
05:12
Pottinger: China’s strategy to ‘quietly’ support Russia is ‘not working’
06:52
The challenges of bringing Ukrainian refugees into the U.S.
03:47
Now Playing
Chicago resident who fled Kyiv details fight to bring family to U.S.
04:24
UP NEXT
Biden calls Putin 'a war criminal' during humanitarian response briefing in Poland