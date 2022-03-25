IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Fmr. Press Secy. to Ukraine: Russian invasion 'is a horrible experience for all Ukrainians'

    06:29

  • David Miliband: On top of the refugees who fled Ukraine, ‘6.5 million Ukrainians on the run inside their own country’

    05:12

  • Pottinger: China’s strategy to ‘quietly’ support Russia is ‘not working’

    06:52

  • The challenges of bringing Ukrainian refugees into the U.S.

    03:47
  • Now Playing

    Chicago resident who fled Kyiv details fight to bring family to U.S.

    04:24
  • UP NEXT

    Biden calls Putin 'a war criminal' during humanitarian response briefing in Poland

    02:53

  • Biden thanks U.S. troops stationed in Poland, joins them for pizza

    02:34

  • Wladimir Klitschko: The third World War has already started in Ukraine

    06:01

  • Biden's words are welcome in Poland, says Warsaw mayor

    06:34

  • Mounting deaths make Russian censorship of Ukraine war harder to maintain

    05:51

  • An American finds a role to play in supplying Ukrainian fighters

    02:31

  • Shifting battle lines make progress difficult to discern in Ukraine

    04:33

  • 'Anywhere they can get just to escape all of this': Refugees pour out of Ukraine

    03:31

  • Ukraine war threatens food crisis

    05:20

  • Biden meets with NATO allies

    03:35

  • Ukrainian journalist describes life in Kyiv as airstrikes continue

    04:11

  • Sanctions expert: New sanctions tightening ‘the screws on Russia’s economy’

    04:56

  • Amna Nawaz: If there’s concern about use of chemical weapons, where is the line?

    10:20

  • Chris Hayes: Putin’s war is the first conflict in a new global era

    10:06

  • Half of all Ukrainian children displaced

    09:46

msnbc

Chicago resident who fled Kyiv details fight to bring family to U.S.

04:24

Olga Tsoi, who left Ukraine when Russia invaded, joins MSNBC's Chris Jansing as she works to bring the rest of her family to safety and eventually to the U.S. Tsoi says she is “really hopeful” after the Biden administration announced its plan to welcome 100,000 Ukrainian refugees to the U.S.March 25, 2022

  • Fmr. Press Secy. to Ukraine: Russian invasion 'is a horrible experience for all Ukrainians'

    06:29

  • David Miliband: On top of the refugees who fled Ukraine, ‘6.5 million Ukrainians on the run inside their own country’

    05:12

  • Pottinger: China’s strategy to ‘quietly’ support Russia is ‘not working’

    06:52

  • The challenges of bringing Ukrainian refugees into the U.S.

    03:47
  • Now Playing

    Chicago resident who fled Kyiv details fight to bring family to U.S.

    04:24
  • UP NEXT

    Biden calls Putin 'a war criminal' during humanitarian response briefing in Poland

    02:53

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All