    Chicago Mayor Lightfoot concedes race

    Biden to nominate Julie Su as next labor secretary

  Analyzing why Rupert Murdoch allowed Fox News hosts to spread false election claims

  Exclusive: Rep. Elissa Slotkin explains why she's running for U.S. Senate

  Lawrence: Rupert Murdoch's 'temple of lies' at Fox exposed by Dominion lawsuit

  FBI arrests man dubbed 'Sedition Panda' for allegedly storming Capitol

  Special counsel asks judge to compel Pence to testify before grand jury

  Judge says Trump can be deposed in lawsuit by ex-FBI officials Peter Strzok and Lisa Page

  Justice Department seizing $75 million in real estate tied to Russian oligarch

  Putin aims to exploit divisive U.S. themes to hurt Ukraine support

  Joy Reid: 'National divorce' suggested by Marjorie Taylor Greene would be disastrous for red states

  Trump ally with ties to 'fake elector' scheme advances in Wisconsin Supreme Court race

  Bernie Sanders on taking the U.S. back from corporate interests

  Tucker Carlson says he has access to thousands of hours of Jan. 6 video footage

  NYT: Georgia grand jury forewoman says indictments in election probe 'not a short list'

  Watch Biden's full remarks ahead of anniversary of Russian invasion of Ukraine

  Biden: 'Kyiv stands free' one year after Russia's invasion

  VP Harris: Important to focus on the needs of the American people and not political chatter

  Biden will 'remain in communication with President Xi' after Chinese balloon takedown

  Sen. Fetterman checks himself into hospital for clinical depression

Chicago Mayor Lightfoot concedes race

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot thanks supporters after losing her re-election bid. The mayoral election now heads to a runoff set for April 4.March 1, 2023

