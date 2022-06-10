Cheney: Trump approved of supporters chanting to 'hang' Mike Pence

Theme of first hearing's evidence: January 6th was Trump's plan04:20
Cheney: Members of Trump's Cabinent discussed possibly of evoking 25th Amendment01:34
Maddow: January 6th ultimately a national security problem to be solved01:21
Cheney: Trump coordinated a seven-part plan to overturn the election00:36
Ivanka Trump 'accepted' that AG Barr found no widespread fraud in 2020 election00:36
- Now Playing
Cheney: Trump approved of supporters chanting to 'hang' Mike Pence00:49
- UP NEXT
Rep. Thompson calls Jan. 6 riots 'an attempted coup' in opening statement01:50
Caught on tape: GOP leader’s Trump riot flip-flop exposed in new audio11:44
How high did MAGA riot plot go? Jan. 6 panel eyes Trump09:53
Kurt Bardella on Fox’s GOP propaganda06:30
What to expect from 1/6 hearings06:03
Legal questions loom as hearings outline January 6th accountability09:46
'Willful ignorance': Officer Dunn decries Jack Del Rio's comments minimizing Jan. 604:49
Maddow: January 6th threat to democracy is ongoing01:43
'He gave his life for that day': Widow of D.C. police officer discusses impact of Jan. 6 riot12:05
NFL Coach calls Jan. 6 a "dust-up"07:46
Did Oath Keepers and Proud Boys conspire on Jan. 6?06:22
Rep. Luria: Committee will seek to paint a ‘full picture’ of events leading up to 1/608:58
D.C. chiropractor appears in court for Jan. 6 charges01:11
Rep. Spanberger: Public Jan. 6 Committee hearings are ‘about knowing why it happened, how it happened, and holding people accountable’07:15
Theme of first hearing's evidence: January 6th was Trump's plan04:20
Cheney: Members of Trump's Cabinent discussed possibly of evoking 25th Amendment01:34
Maddow: January 6th ultimately a national security problem to be solved01:21
Cheney: Trump coordinated a seven-part plan to overturn the election00:36
Ivanka Trump 'accepted' that AG Barr found no widespread fraud in 2020 election00:36
- Now Playing
Cheney: Trump approved of supporters chanting to 'hang' Mike Pence00:49
Play All