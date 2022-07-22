Former White House staff react to Trump’s Jan. 6 tweet attacking Pence’s level of courage05:03
White House security official: Secret Service members feared for their lives during Capitol riot02:15
Cipollone claims executive privilege on VP Pence concerns discussed with Trump03:43
Jan. 6 committee plays Secret Service radio traffic as they worked to evacuate Pence01:41
Rep. Luria: Trump went to dining room to watch Fox News as Capitol was under attack02:11
Cipollone urged Trump to have 'immediate and forceful response' to Capitol riot04:19
DC police sergeant corroborates claim of ‘heated’ exchange in Trump motorcade on Jan. 602:31
White House security official was 'alarmed' after Trump called for march to the Capitol on Jan. 601:26
Rep. Kinzinger says Trump 'chose not to act' on January 602:27
Rep. Luria: Trump 'betrayed his oath of office and was derelict in his duty' on Jan. 605:12
Cheney announces additional Jan. 6 hearings in September: ‘The dam has begun to break’05:26
Secret Service text deletion scandal deepens; criminal investigation opened10:23
Thompson: Trump 'could not be moved' to act during Capitol riot05:27
Harvard study: Majority of Jan. 6 rioters motivated by Trump04:40
Trump ‘100% committed crimes’: Evidence moves from speech ‘incitement’ to wider MAGA conspiracy12:57
Rep. Lofgren: ‘The mob attack on the Capitol was intended by the president’12:00
Will Bannon go to jail? Trump vet "turns red" as DOJ rests Jan. 6 case on hiding evidence09:27
'He was watching TV the whole time': Kinzinger shares video previewing primetime hearing02:16
Secret Service reportedly knew in February that text messages had been purged07:05
Jan. 6 committee prepares to highlight Trump's 'dereliction of duty' in primetime04:58
