    Charles III officially proclaimed king of Britain

    02:09
    Royal expert: King Charles III extended olive branch to Harry and Meghan. Will rift be healed?

    11:14

  • David Miliband: Queen Elizabeth united a fractious, divided nation

    09:23

  • Full speech: King Charles III promises ‘lifelong service’ after death of Queen Elizabeth II

    08:52

  • Queen Elizabeth a 'great admirer and friend to America,' says ambassador

    03:33

  • Charles makes very first encounter with the public as King

    01:35

  • Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96

    06:48

  • Queen Elizabeth II's reign spanned a world of changes

    05:39

  • ‘We have to accept that the queen means different things to different people’ activist says

    11:59

  • Fmr. Foreign Secretary on the Queen's remarkable ability' to put people at ease

    07:10

  • Mourning in public is an ‘incredibly painful’ part of royal duty

    01:27

  • President Biden on death of Queen Elizabeth II: She 'defined an era' 

    02:09

  • King Charles III: The death of Her Majesty The Queen 'is a moment of the greatest sadness'

    01:38

  • U.K. prime minister: 'Queen Elizabeth was the rock on which modern Britain was built'

    02:59

  • Brits feel 'personal loss' after death of Queen Elizabeth II, royal commentator says

    02:24

  • 'A force of nature': Looking back at Queen Elizabeth II ruling through major economic challenges

    04:42

  • Queen Elizabeth II dies at age 96

    05:50

  • Queen Elizabeth II dies at age 96

    05:50

  • Prince William arrives at Balmoral as Queen Elizabeth remains under ‘medical supervision’

    02:02

  • Katty Kay: Queen Elizabeth has held the monarchy immaculately

    05:30

Charles III officially proclaimed king of Britain

02:09

Charles III was publicly proclaimed Britain's new king at St. James’s Palace in London along with gun salutes. The proclamation followed the meeting of the Accession Council where Charles and Prince William gathered with senior British politicians.Sept. 10, 2022

