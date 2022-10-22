CDC Director Walensky tests positive for Covid

- Now Playing
CDC Director Walensky tests positive for Covid00:16
- UP NEXT
From "F*** Trump anthem" to mass protests, new report shows how people power can win12:04
Report reveals greater extent of Trump admin interference in CDC than previously known07:43
Dr. Jha: Covid vaccines have 'tremendous impact' on keeping children healthy03:11
One-on-One with Scott Galloway14:47
Chris Hayes: Go get the updated Covid booster shot03:52
More work to do on COVID, but U.S. in a much better place, says surgeon general07:19
Documentary Exposes Cruise Ships' Initial Handling of Covid08:56
Montana Still Reeling GOP-Led Covid Policies11:33
Newly Approved Covid-19 Booster for B-A5 Omicron Subvariant04:25
How to Properly Assess Impact of COVID as Regulations Relax06:01
What’s the deal with new Covid boosters?04:56
'We need to be bold' Education Sec. Cardona on addressing pandemic's effects on learning04:53
Fauci urges Americans to get new booster vaccines to 'maintain the protection' against Covid03:50
FDA approves updated Pfizer, Moderna booster shots targeting BA.5 subvariant00:38
Insufficient Covid Funding Means No More Free Tests08:32
Dr. Uché Blackstock: Schools need a ‘layered mitigation strategy’ to prevent COVID-19 spread02:43
Medical Doctor Answering Your Questions On Viral Outbreaks08:13
What You Need to Know About Polio in the U.S.09:11
The Last Thing: In Fauci We Trust03:55
- Now Playing
CDC Director Walensky tests positive for Covid00:16
- UP NEXT
From "F*** Trump anthem" to mass protests, new report shows how people power can win12:04
Report reveals greater extent of Trump admin interference in CDC than previously known07:43
Dr. Jha: Covid vaccines have 'tremendous impact' on keeping children healthy03:11
One-on-One with Scott Galloway14:47
Chris Hayes: Go get the updated Covid booster shot03:52
Play All