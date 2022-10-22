IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    CDC Director Walensky tests positive for Covid

CDC Director Walensky tests positive for Covid

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky has tested positive for Covid. The CDC has released a statement saying that Walensky is up to date with her vaccines, and that she "is isolating at home and will participate in her planned meetings virtually."Oct. 22, 2022

