IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    CDC director endorses Covid vaccines for young children

    00:23
  • UP NEXT

    CDC panel approves Covid vaccines for children under five years old

    03:35

  • FDA authorizes Pfizer and Moderna vaccine for kids as young as six months

    00:36

  • Florida only state to not order Covid vaccines for children under five

    02:21

  • The Last Thing: Keeping kids healthy

    02:20

  • How the U.S. failed its essential workers

    05:20

  • Childcare expert says end of free meal program will be “apocalyptic”

    03:15

  • Pretending Covid Is Over Isn’t Working

    08:03

  • Monkeypox Cases Go Global

    09:40

  • CDC recommends boosters for kids aged 5-11 years old as Covid surges again

    03:10

  • Stall of Covid funding in Congress risks leaving U.S. unprepared for coming surges

    08:43

  • Dr. Fauci: We can’t develop ‘better’ Covid protections ‘if we don’t get more resources’

    08:18

  • Paying tribute to lives lost from Covid-19 as U.S. marks of 1 million deaths

    02:34

  • Broadway legend Patti Lupone enforces theater's mask rules

    01:51

  • Chris Hayes on taking Paxlovid and what he learned from his Covid experience

    07:43

  • Officials say more funding necessary for future Covid surges

    06:04

  • Dr. Ebony Hilton on future Covid vaccine access and funding: "It could mean a disaster"

    02:07

  • Sen. Van Hollen: 'We've got to pass' emergency Covid relief legislation

    05:51

  • U.S. hits 1M Covid deaths

    07:13

  • Marked by Covid Co-Founder asks Biden to mark 1 million lives lost to virus

    02:16

msnbc

CDC director endorses Covid vaccines for young children

00:23

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky signed off on Covid-19 vaccines for children under the ages of 5-years-old. June 18, 2022

  • Now Playing

    CDC director endorses Covid vaccines for young children

    00:23
  • UP NEXT

    CDC panel approves Covid vaccines for children under five years old

    03:35

  • FDA authorizes Pfizer and Moderna vaccine for kids as young as six months

    00:36

  • Florida only state to not order Covid vaccines for children under five

    02:21

  • The Last Thing: Keeping kids healthy

    02:20

  • How the U.S. failed its essential workers

    05:20

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All