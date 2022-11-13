IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: DEMOCRATS MAINTAIN CONTROL OF THE SENATE, NBC NEWS PROJECTS

  • Now Playing

    Democrats maintain control of Senate with Catherine Cortez Masto's win in Nevada

    01:40
  • UP NEXT

    Midterms May Not Be Over, But Dems Earned a Sure Win: Fending Off the ‘Red Wave’

    10:25

  • Is Trump's Kingmaker Status Changing After the GOP's Less-Than-Stellar Midterm Performance?

    07:33

  • 22,000 mail-in ballots to be counted in Clark County

    01:10

  • Arizona Secretary of State-Elect: “This Election is a rebuke against Trumpism”

    06:43

  • How the Fall of Roe Impacted the Midterms

    08:46

  • The First Muslim Woman Elected to the GA State House Dishes on her Victory

    07:43

  • Rep. Sharice Davids Wants GOP and Democrats to Find "Common Ground"

    07:56

  • Narrow control of Senate raises specter of filibuster reform again

    03:48

  • Dems win big in Michigan

    08:47

  • Democrats one seat away from Senate control

    05:55

  • Small margin of control set to shake up Congress

    05:44

  • NBC News projects Dem. Fontes wins AZ Secretary of State

    06:22

  • NBC News projects AZ Sen. Mark Kelly wins re-election

    07:31

  • GA Dems Chair: Warnock’s ‘competence and character’ will ‘win every time’

    02:21

  • Tom Nichols: Voters didn’t overthrow constitutional order because gas is expensive

    05:09

  • Jaime Harrison on Lindsey Graham: He is a bit unhinged

    04:58

  • Joe Lombardo wins Nevada governor's race, NBC News projects

    00:50

  • GOP bomb goes off: Turning on 'toxic,' 'loser' Trump after humiliating losses

    12:36

  • AZ voting machine problems fuel right-wing election misinformation

    06:40

msnbc

Democrats maintain control of Senate with Catherine Cortez Masto's win in Nevada

01:40

NBC News projects Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto as the winner of the Nevada U.S. Senate race against Republican Adam Laxalt, giving Democrats control of the Senate. Nov. 13, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Democrats maintain control of Senate with Catherine Cortez Masto's win in Nevada

    01:40
  • UP NEXT

    Midterms May Not Be Over, But Dems Earned a Sure Win: Fending Off the ‘Red Wave’

    10:25

  • Is Trump's Kingmaker Status Changing After the GOP's Less-Than-Stellar Midterm Performance?

    07:33

  • 22,000 mail-in ballots to be counted in Clark County

    01:10

  • Arizona Secretary of State-Elect: “This Election is a rebuke against Trumpism”

    06:43

  • How the Fall of Roe Impacted the Midterms

    08:46

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All