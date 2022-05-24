IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Castro says he hopes Uvalde shooting gives politicians courage to cast gun control vote

    04:15
  • UP NEXT

    Authorities confirm ‘several injuries,’ ‘some deaths’ at Texas school shooting

    01:10

  • Shooting reported at Texas elementary school, over a dozen injured

    02:06

  • Nominations are open for the 2022 50 Over 50 List

    06:42

  • 'An absolute disaster': Southern Baptist sex abuse report rattles community

    08:46

  • Pelosi: I have absolutely no intention of us losing the midterm elections

    06:47

  • Kushner, Mnuchin self-dealing shows need for better anti-corruption laws after Trump

    04:04

  • New reporting shows shameless self-dealing by Trump admin's Jared Kushner, Steve Mnuchin

    06:43

  • Raskin on Giuliani’s Jan. 6 testimony: ‘Definitely has a lot of information’ 

    06:42

  • House Ethics Committee investigating Madison Cawthorn for cryptocurrency, improper relationship

    02:04

  • Baby formula shipment arrives, more coming this week

    04:08

  • 'There were only a hundred bad actors': Georgia voters weigh in on January 6

    09:08

  • Man fatally shot on NYC subway train, NYPD says

    00:36

  • Biden in Japan to launch regional economic plan to counter Beijing

    03:02

  • Religious extremists mix Trump worship with Christian nationalism

    10:17

  • New reporting shows extent of Ginni Thomas activism for Trump's Big Lie

    05:04

  • ‘This is a party and a group of people that believe in nothing’: Former Republican on GOP

    11:34

  • Steve Rattner: I'm not predicting an immediate recession but road ahead doesn't look great

    08:05

  • Abbott needs to be held accountable for what happened, says senator

    09:30

  • Rev. Al: It's time for a face-to-face meeting with Biden on hate crimes

    08:14

msnbc

Castro says he hopes Uvalde shooting gives politicians courage to cast gun control vote

04:15

Former San Antonio mayor, Julian Castro, reacts to the Uvalde elementary school shooting that took the lives of 14 students and 1 teacher, calling it “every parent’s worst nightmare.” He said he hopes the shooting will wake up politicians standing in the way of gun control and “give them the courage to cast that vote.” May 24, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Castro says he hopes Uvalde shooting gives politicians courage to cast gun control vote

    04:15
  • UP NEXT

    Authorities confirm ‘several injuries,’ ‘some deaths’ at Texas school shooting

    01:10

  • Shooting reported at Texas elementary school, over a dozen injured

    02:06

  • Nominations are open for the 2022 50 Over 50 List

    06:42

  • 'An absolute disaster': Southern Baptist sex abuse report rattles community

    08:46

  • Pelosi: I have absolutely no intention of us losing the midterm elections

    06:47

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All