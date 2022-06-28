IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Cippoline said on Jan. 6: 'We're going to get charged with every crime imaginable' if Trump goes to Capitol

  • Hutchinson: Trump wanted Secret Service to stop screening Jan. 6 rally-goers for weapons

  • Hutchinson: Meadows 'did not act' when warned about potential weapons on Jan. 6

  • Cassidy Hutchinson discusses concerns raised about rhetoric in Trump's Jan. 6 rally speech

    Cassidy Hutchinson recalls Giuliani discussing Jan. 6: 'We're going to the Capitol'

    Former aide to Mark Meadows set to testify at January 6 hearing

  • Jan. 6th Committee schedules additional hearing

  • Fmr. Trump lawyer John Eastman says the Feds seized his phone

  • ‘British filmmaker with unprecedented Trump access’ getting attention on the Hill journalist says

  • Tracking Ron Johnson’s lies about his role in fake elector scheme 

  • Trump insider raided! Coup plotter has phone seized in ‘bad news’ for MAGA-world

  • ‘Recently obtained evidence’ prompts new Jan. 6 hearing

  • Should the Justice Department prosecute Trump?

  • Tale of the Tape: Mike Pence on U.S. ‘moral decay’

  • Jan. 6 committee announces additional hearing for tomorrow

  • 'Stop the Steal' founder testifies to Jan. 6 grand jury

  • Rep. Stacey Plaskett: “Feckless” McCarthy “wants to hide among masses” 

  • Seeking a pardon shows 'consciousness of guilt,' says former U.S. attorney

  • The Fourth January Sixth Committee Hearing

  • Documentary filmmaker becomes a key January 6 witness

Cassidy Hutchinson recalls Giuliani discussing Jan. 6: 'We're going to the Capitol'

Cassidy Hutchinson, a former aide to Mark Meadows, spoke to the January 6 committee about a conversation she had with Rudy Giuliani about potential plans for former President Trump to travel to the Capitol.June 28, 2022

    Former aide to Mark Meadows set to testify at January 6 hearing

