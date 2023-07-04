IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Candidate turns lessons of public, personal struggle into winning platform

10:54

Yusef Salaam talks about his campaign for a New York City council seat, which he is now well positioned to win, and how it was shaped by his experience being wrongly convicted in a high profile crime that even had Donald Trump calling for his execution, only to be exonerated years later and have to put his life back together. July 4, 2023

