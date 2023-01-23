IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Victims in Monterey Park mass shooting believed to be in their 50s and older

    Suspect in Monterey Park mass shooting dead from self-inflicted gunshot wound

    Possible California shooting suspect found dead in white van

  • Lunar New Year events proceed in wake of Monterey Park mass shooting

  • SWAT surrounds van they believe is tied to California mass shooting

  • California officials investigate white cargo van amid search for shooting suspect

  • Photos of Monterey Park mass shooting suspect released

  • Officials investigate possible related incident to California dance club mass shooting

  • Manhunt underway as 'preliminary' description of Monterey Park shooting suspect released

  • Manhunt underway for male suspect in Monterey Park, Calif., mass shooting

  • Traffic stop and death of Tyre Nichols leads to the firing of 5 Memphis police officers

  • Abbott Labs cooperating with DOJ investigation into baby formula problems

  • Making the case for unions as membership hit record low in 2022

  • Danny Cevallos: Prosecutors' theory of the Baldwin case has a lot of holes

  • Federal officials investigating possible child trafficking in Midwest

  • Santos slams claims he performed in drag as 'categorically false'

  • Supreme Court 'unable to identify person responsible' for Dobbs opinion leak

  • WH: Biden won't negotiate around the full faith and credit of the U.S.

  • Alec Baldwin and 'Rust' armorer to be charged with involuntary manslaughter in film set shooting

  • Steve Rattner: Income inequality has begun to narrow

Suspect in Monterey Park mass shooting dead from self-inflicted gunshot wound

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said the suspect in the mass shooting in Monterey Park, California, is dead. Luna identified 72-year-old Yuu Can Tran as the shooter who was found in a white van, dead from a self-inflicted gunshot.Jan. 23, 2023

