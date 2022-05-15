IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
msnbc

California church shooting leaves 1 dead, 5 injured

00:44

Jeff Hallock, Orange County Undersheriff said five people were injured and one male was fatally shot at Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods, California. Hallock said an investigation is underway and one suspect is in custody.May 15, 2022

