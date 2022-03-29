California church prepares to welcome Ukrainian refugees
Pastor Vadym Dashkevych, of Spring of Life Ukrainian Baptist Church in Orangevale, California, joined MSNBC's Chris Jansing and spoke about his church’s efforts to support Ukrainian refugees making their way to the United States.March 29, 2022
