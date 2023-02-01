Sharpton condemns Black officers involved in Tyre Nichols' death

‘All he wanted to do was get home,’ says Rev. Sharpton on Tyre Nichols02:06
- Now Playing
Sharpton condemns Black officers involved in Tyre Nichols' death01:55
- UP NEXT
Sharpton condemns Black officers involved in Tyre Nichols' death01:55
Tyre Nichols 'was the most peaceful person I’ve ever met,' brother says01:19
Full video: Multiple camera angles capture fatal Memphis police beating of Tyre Nichols26:04
New York City protests erupt after release of Tyre Nichols video02:33
Memphis Police release video of deadly Tyre Nichols beating08:30
'We want peace': Family of Tyre Nichols calls for peaceful protest03:08
Jury awards Oregon woman $1 million in discrimination case02:20
Five Memphis police officers arrested in death of Tyre Nichols03:33
Lawsuit threatened over Florida's African American Studies ban03:18
Memphis EMTs 'relieved of duty' following Tyre Nichols' death01:49
Attorney: Tyre Nichols was 'a human piñata' for Memphis police03:40
Florida Gov. DeSantis blocks African American studies class01:23
Family of Keenan Anderson files $50 million claim against L.A.02:06
Family demands body cam footage after Memphis man died following traffic stop01:53
Investigations underway after three fatal LAPD encounters02:02
Illinois EMS workers charged with murder in patient's death01:47
New York unveils Central Park gate honoring 'Exonerated 5'01:49
Dutch prime minister apologizes for Netherlands’ role in slave trade01:26
‘All he wanted to do was get home,’ says Rev. Sharpton on Tyre Nichols02:06
- Now Playing
Sharpton condemns Black officers involved in Tyre Nichols' death01:55
- UP NEXT
Sharpton condemns Black officers involved in Tyre Nichols' death01:55
Tyre Nichols 'was the most peaceful person I’ve ever met,' brother says01:19
Full video: Multiple camera angles capture fatal Memphis police beating of Tyre Nichols26:04
New York City protests erupt after release of Tyre Nichols video02:33
Play All