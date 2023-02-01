IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Sharpton condemns Black officers involved in Tyre Nichols' death

Sharpton condemns Black officers involved in Tyre Nichols' death

Rev. Al Sharpton called the brutal police assault on Tyre Nichols “offensive” and “insulting” to those that fought to open doors for Black police officers. Feb. 1, 2023

