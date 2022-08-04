Brittney Griner sentenced to nine years in Russian prison on drug charges

- Now Playing
Brittney Griner sentenced to nine years in Russian prison on drug charges01:49
- UP NEXT
Biden administration will work to bring Brittney Griner home after being sentenced to nine years in Russian prison03:29
Former Marine Trevor Reed who spent three years imprisoned in Russia says there is no justice there06:24
Trump sides with Russia, calls Brittney Griner ‘spoiled’05:15
Ukrainians step up counteroffensive to retake Kherson05:54
Russia deal could mean freedom for Griner08:19
Rev. Sharpton weighs in on US prisoner swap offer: ‘It’s very important to get these Americans out’05:39
WNBPA Exec. Director: ‘We’re supporting any and everything’ to bring Griner and other detainees home01:53
McFaul: Viktor Bout is a bad guy, but swap for Griner, Whelan serves U.S. interests05:47
Blinken: ‘Substantial proposal’ made to Russia for release of Britney Griner and Paul Whelan02:53
Rick Stengel: A 'steeper' sentence for Griner could up her 'bargaining chip' value for Russia06:09
Brittney Griner appears in court11:10
Amb. McFaul: ‘Not optimistic’ that Griner will receive a lenient sentencing. ‘I fear for the worst.’05:00
Poland's Former Foreign Minister: 'If Putin conquers Ukraine, he'll come for us next.'08:06
Russia says it will quit International Space Station after 202401:45
Strzok: ‘Triple Russian threat’ at ‘unhinged’ Trump WH meeting06:26
CIA Director Burns ‘wouldn’t underestimate President Xi’s determination’ to control Taiwan05:55
CIA Director Burns: Putin is ‘entirely too healthy’ despite rumors of decline09:55
CIA Director Burns: As far as we can tell, Putin is 'entirely too healthy'05:06
How one woman escaped Russian propaganda05:56
- Now Playing
Brittney Griner sentenced to nine years in Russian prison on drug charges01:49
- UP NEXT
Biden administration will work to bring Brittney Griner home after being sentenced to nine years in Russian prison03:29
Former Marine Trevor Reed who spent three years imprisoned in Russia says there is no justice there06:24
Trump sides with Russia, calls Brittney Griner ‘spoiled’05:15
Ukrainians step up counteroffensive to retake Kherson05:54
Russia deal could mean freedom for Griner08:19
Play All