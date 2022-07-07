IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announces resignation

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announces resignation

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced his resignation amid a wave of scandals and party resignations, saying he will remain as prime minister until a new leader is chosen.July 7, 2022

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announces resignation

