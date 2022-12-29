IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Brazilian soccer legend Pelé dead at 82

    03:00
msnbc

Brazilian soccer legend Pelé dead at 82

03:00

Brazilian soccer icon Pelé, regarded as the sport’s greatest player, died following a yearlong bout with cancer. He helped his country win the World Cup in 1958, 1962 and 1970 and remains the national team’s co-scoring leader with 77 goals in 92 matches.Dec. 29, 2022

    Brazilian soccer legend Pelé dead at 82

    03:00
