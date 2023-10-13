IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Blinken: U.S. and Qatar are working together to secure release of hostages

    Israel woman recounts learning her brother was kidnapped by Hamas

  • David French: What it would mean to treat Hamas like ISIS

  • 'We're terrified,' but not paralyzed, says rabbi after attacks in Israel

  • Sen. Booker: We must stand with Israel and Ukraine unequivocally

  • Israeli military responding to explosion at northern border fence

  • 'You don't remove a Speaker midterm without cause'

  • Israel urges one million civilians to leave northern Gaza; UN pleads with Israel to back down

  • Israel drops leaflets urging residents to leave northern Gaza

  • Austin says U.S. is ready to 'deploy additional assets' if needed

  • Richard Haass: Despite Hamas' evil, I think there will be hostage exchanges

  • John Kirby: 'A tall order' to get a million civilians to leave northern Gaza

  • Richard Engel: People in Gaza have been told to leave by any means possible

  • 'Wait and hope': Israeli mother waits for word of her son, abducted by Hamas

  • Business leaders slam some colleges for not speaking out against antisemitism

  • Full scale of Hamas terror attacks emerges

  • Rep. Greg Landsman: No one could have imagined a Hamas invasion of Israel

  • Israel continues air attacks on Gaza ahead of a potential ground assault

  • Israel gripped by ‘terrible grief’ and ‘anger’ after Hamas attacks

  • Trump calls Hezbollah ‘smart’ for hitting Israel after Hamas attacks

Blinken: U.S. and Qatar are working together to secure release of hostages

Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke at a press conference in Doha and assured the U.S. was working with Qatar to secure the release of hostages in the Israel-Hamas war and prevent the conflict from spreading.Oct. 13, 2023

