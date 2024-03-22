IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Blinken: U.N. cease-fire resolution was 'cynically vetoed' by Russia and China
March 22, 202401:23
    Blinken: U.N. cease-fire resolution was 'cynically vetoed' by Russia and China

Secretary of State Antony Blinken responded to a Gaza cease-fire resolution put forward by the U.S. being vetoed by Russia and China at a United Nations Security Council meeting.March 22, 2024

