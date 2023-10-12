IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Israeli forces dropping leaflets in Gaza warning of bombings as power is out

    02:00

  • Gaza resident describes being 'scared' amid airstrike attacks

    04:51

  • White House confirms 27 Americans killed in Israel-Hamas war

    00:51
  • Now Playing

    Blinken in Tel Aviv: U.S. stands 'shoulder to shoulder' with Israel

    03:16
  • UP NEXT

    'Overwhelming': Blinken recalls seeing graphic images from the Hamas attack on Israel

    03:24

  • 'These were pro-Hamas letters...Let's be exact': Joe reacts to framing of Harvard student letter

    07:21

  • Israel intensifies response at southern border ahead of ground invasion

    05:14

  • 'We don't know what to do': Israeli uncle speaks about missing niece

    07:14

  • American doctor trapped in Gaza: Area hospitals 'always overrun'

    06:37

  • Blinken meets with survivor of music festival attack in Israel

    02:26

  • 'Beyond distressing': Head of Jewish campus organization reacts to statement from Harvard students

    09:40

  • U.S. not contemplating boots on the ground: White House

    06:39

  • 'We will always be there': Blinken reaffirms U.S. support for Israel

    10:29

  • ‘I’m speechless’: Fmr. ambassador reacts to Secy. Blinken’s remarks

    03:48

  • Hamas is an evil that needs to be defeated, says IDF spokesperson

    10:55

  • Richard Engel: Build up of Israeli troops arriving at the border

    03:43

  • On the brink of Gaza invasion, Israel considers strategy to 'crush and destroy' Hamas

    07:17

  • 'We stayed silent, we held hands, we prayed.': Israeli music festival survivor's harrowing story

    06:10

  • Israel-Hamas war 'heading toward difficult days' Tel Aviv NYT journalist says

    02:58

msnbc

Blinken in Tel Aviv: U.S. stands 'shoulder to shoulder' with Israel

03:16

During remarks in Tel Aviv, Secretary of State Antony Blinken reinforced hopes for the region, saying, "As long as there is the United States, Israel will never be alone."Oct. 12, 2023

  • Israeli forces dropping leaflets in Gaza warning of bombings as power is out

    02:00

  • Gaza resident describes being 'scared' amid airstrike attacks

    04:51

  • White House confirms 27 Americans killed in Israel-Hamas war

    00:51
  • Now Playing

    Blinken in Tel Aviv: U.S. stands 'shoulder to shoulder' with Israel

    03:16
  • UP NEXT

    'Overwhelming': Blinken recalls seeing graphic images from the Hamas attack on Israel

    03:24

  • 'These were pro-Hamas letters...Let's be exact': Joe reacts to framing of Harvard student letter

    07:21

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All