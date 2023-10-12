IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • U.S. not contemplating boots on the ground: White House

    06:39
    'We will always be there': Blinken reaffirms U.S. support for Israel

    10:29
    ‘I’m speechless’: Fmr. ambassador reacts to Secy. Blinken’s remarks

    03:48

  • Hamas is an evil that needs to be defeated, says IDF spokesperson

    10:55

  • Richard Engel: Build up of Israeli troops arriving at the border

    03:43

  • On the brink of Gaza invasion, Israel considers strategy to 'crush and destroy' Hamas

    07:17

  • 'We stayed silent, we held hands, we prayed.': Israeli music festival survivor's harrowing story

    06:10

  • Israel-Hamas war 'heading toward difficult days' Tel Aviv NYT journalist says

    02:58

  • Israel forms a unity government amid Israel-Hamas war

    05:25

  • Fmr. Israeli Amb. to U.S.: ‘We are determined to defend our homeland’

    08:36

  • Rep. Goldman recounts ‘trauma’ of his kids coping after Hamas attack

    07:39

  • ‘Hamas is saying bring it on’: Engel on tensions as Israeli military gathers near Gaza border

    11:44

  • Inside the saferoom: Harrowing details of an Israeli family’s escape from Hamas

    08:09

  • Israeli siblings seek answers about missing family in Gaza

    08:00

  • Florida-based organization sends help to Israel and Gaza

    02:34

  • Hamas relentlessly attacks peace process for its own agenda, says U.S. Envoy from PLO-Israel deal

    11:00

  • Hamas aims to kill Saudi deal that would help Palestinians, says U.S. Peace Envoy Dennis Ross

    04:49

  • Fmr. Ambassador to Israel and Egypt: Egypt is 'pulled in two different directions' in war

    04:16

  • Israeli leaders agree to form emergency wartime government

    01:05

  • 'We will hit Hamas very hard' Israeli MP Danon on unity party following Hamas attack

    08:57

'We will always be there': Blinken reaffirms U.S. support for Israel

10:29

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after arriving in Tel Aviv amid the Israel-Hamas war. Blinken emphasized that the U.S. will always support Israel and also said that as a Jew, the attacks affect him on a "personal level."Oct. 12, 2023

