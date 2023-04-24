IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Blinken discusses decision to evacuate U.S. embassy in Sudan

    01:47
  • UP NEXT

    John Kirby: Khartoum right now is very violent, very dangerous

    11:02

  • Biden calls for immediate, unconditional ceasefire in Sudan amid violence

    02:07

  • American diplomats successfully airlifted out of Khartoum, State Department says

    02:59

  • U.S. diplomats evacuated amid fighting in Sudan

    00:25

  • 'Hope lives within every Ukrainian': Actress advocates for Ukraine

    04:58

  • Holocaust survivor says 'there is no such thing as done forever' when it comes to democracy

    08:03

  • U.S. moves troops to East Africa in case of Sudan evacuation

    01:40

  • Petro Poroshenko: Ukrainian armed forces are motivated

    05:58

  • Leaders in Sudan conflict agree to 3-hour ceasefire

    00:45

  • President Biden wraps up overseas trip to Ireland

    04:08

  • 'We know that he's innocent': State Department works to free detained journalist

    04:56

  • 'Top of the line': Trump praises 'brilliant' Xi, Kim Jong-Un, Putin

    09:54

  • Claire McCaskill: Republicans will try and outlaw abortion everywhere

    10:31

  • Leaked Pentagon documents show U.S. spying on Russia

    08:11

  • Taiwan reports 70 Chinese warplanes and 11 ships in surrounding waters

    04:09

  • 'An historic day for Finland, for Europe and the world'

    04:44

  • The Last Thing: 'You can lead, just like me'

    02:17

  • McCarthy and president of Taiwan discuss 'shared values' during meeting

    07:12

  • House member raises concerns about AI technology

    04:40

msnbc

Blinken discusses decision to evacuate U.S. embassy in Sudan

01:47

Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed his decision to evacuate the U.S. embassy in Sudan's capital of Khartoum as fighting in the country continues. "My first priority is the safety of our people," he said, and assured diplomatic work in Sudan would continue.April 24, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Blinken discusses decision to evacuate U.S. embassy in Sudan

    01:47
  • UP NEXT

    John Kirby: Khartoum right now is very violent, very dangerous

    11:02

  • Biden calls for immediate, unconditional ceasefire in Sudan amid violence

    02:07

  • American diplomats successfully airlifted out of Khartoum, State Department says

    02:59

  • U.S. diplomats evacuated amid fighting in Sudan

    00:25

  • 'Hope lives within every Ukrainian': Actress advocates for Ukraine

    04:58

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All