    Blinken cancels meeting with Russia’s Foreign Minister Lavrov

    David Ignatius: We’re watching a slow motion march toward all-out war

  • A Russian invasion could lead to 1-5 million new refugees

  • Engel: Putin speech, actions on eastern border has 'frightened' Ukrainians

  • Biden announces movement of troops to eastern NATO allies

  • Biden announces new sanctions against Russia after Putin orders troops into Ukraine

  • McFaul: 'Very skeptical' of a diplomatic solution with Putin

  • Rep. Boyle calls for Russia sanctions: 'Strongly support' going after Putin, oligarchs personally

  • Amb. McFaul: Putin’s action constitutes ‘an invasion’

  • Amb. Bolton: U.S. ‘should have had more’ forces in Ukraine earlier ‘to train with the Ukrainians’

  • Fmr. Bush national security adviser: Putin has built a 'much more formidable' military than 2008

  • EU to activate cyber response unit as Ukraine warns of potential cyber attacks

  • Olga Tokariuk: Putin's speech 'perceived as declaration of war on Ukraine'

  • We didn't find better ways to arm Ukraine, says writer

  • White House now calling Russian movements in Ukraine an 'invasion'

  • White House now calling Russian moves an 'invasion'

  • Engel: The Ukrainian govt has not been committing genocide — but wars can be launched by lies

  • Why Putin must be 'astounded' that his intimidation tactics aren't working on Zelenskyy

  • 'Significant sanction steps' directed at Russia expected in 'coming hours,' says Biden admin

  • What Vladimir Putin is so afraid of in Ukraine

Blinken cancels meeting with Russia’s Foreign Minister Lavrov

Secretary of State Tony Blinken announced he called off his proposed meeting with Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov planned for Thursday, citing the beginning of Russia’s invasion into Ukraine.Feb. 22, 2022

